Rangbhari Ekadashi celebrated with festive fervour at KV temple

Rangbhari Ekadashi was celebrated with festive fervour at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham as per the tradition on Monday. Palanquin Yatra taken out in Varanasi on Monday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

In the morning, the silver idol of Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Mata Gauri were brought in a palanquin from the house of former Mahant Kulpati Tiwari to Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises as the devotees sprinkled abir and gulal amid damru beats and chants of Har Har Mahadev on the way.

The palanquin was placed at Mandir chowk on the KV corridor premises.

As part of the rituals, before evening, the palanquin yatra was taken out from the temple square to the sanctum sanctorum.

Representing the temple trust, chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan, deputy collector Shambhu Sharan and other officials, dressed in traditional attire, carried the palanquin on their shoulders.

Amidst the showering of abir-gulal and flower petals, the palanquin procession reached the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev via the temple premises. Every devotee in the procession was excited to touch the palanquin.

On reaching the sanctum sanctorum, the deities were worshipped as per the rituals, said Kashi Vishwanath Temple trust in a press statement.

In the Rangbhari Ekadashi festival, the residents of Kashi followed every tradition and cooperated fully with the temple trust in completing every ritual.