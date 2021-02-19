IND USA
Rapid Antigen Tests accounts for 18% of Covid tests conducted in Pune city

PUNE As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), out of close to 10
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST

PUNE As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), out of close to 10.98 lakh Covid tests conducted in the city, 1.98 lakh tests were conducted through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT), which is 18 per cent of the total tests.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant medical officer of health, said, “Out of the 10.89 lakh Covid tests conducted in the city, 1.98 lakh tests were conducted through RAT. We focus more on RT-PCR tests and do keep a follow up on symptomatic negative RAT tests.”

“We have kept a lower target for RAT and aim for more RT-PCR tests,” he added.

According to a reply given to a Lok Sabha member’s question, the central health ministry has listed out the proportion of RT-PCR and RAT tests conducted by states/Union territories in their overall testing.

According to that reply, in Maharashtra, almost 40 per cent of the Covid tests conducted, from March 2020 until February 9, 2021, were done through RAT and 60 per cent was through RT-PCR testing.

The local authorities continue to ignore the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) advisory to follow up on symptomatic negative RAT’s which RT-PCR tests, which is considered the gold standard for detection of the virus.

According to the reply, out of the 1.45 crore tests done as of February 9, 2021, 40 per cent of tests in the state are done through RAT and the rest through RT-PCR. Despite a higher dependency on RAT which provides faster results and is useful especially before surgeries like pregnancy or emergency, the ICMR considers RT-PCR to be the gold standard for detection of the infection.

As of February 18, the state overall positivity rate stands at 13.4 per cent as out of 1.55 crores, 20.81 lakh have tested positive for the infection, as per the state health department.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “I think at 40 per cent RAT tests is a good enough number. However, we conduct RT-PCR tests of those symptomatic who come negative in a RAT test. It may be said that it is not strictly followed in all cases, but we do insist district authorities to follow the norms as much as possible and keep pushing them for better implementation.”

With 40 per cent RAT dependency, the state still fares much better than other major states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi which have more RAT tests than RT-PCR tests. RAT tests have often been criticised by experts to give false negatives.

Some of the states that fare well in terms of more accurate testing strategy are Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan that do have close to 100 per cent use of RT-PCR in their testing mix.

No two-wheeler riders without helmets to be allowed access to govt offices

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:36 PM IST
PUNE The next time you visit the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), Sangamwadi make sure you are wearing a helmet, as the RTO has made it mandatory for all two-wheeler riders to follow traffic rules or face action
Pune district records 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported a record jump in new Covid-19 cases, with 1,000 infections being reported in a 24- hour period by the state health department on Friday
PMPML to restrict number of passenger travelling per bus from Feb 22

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in Pune, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), has decided to limit the number of passengers travelling in a bus from Monday, February 22
No samples from Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara test positive for any foreign Covid strain: state

By Steffy Thevar and Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:34 PM IST
PUNE A day after Pune’s government college, the BJ Medical college, and Sassoon General hospital claimed that the samples from Amravati, Satara and Yavatmal showed mutations which escape neutralising antibodies, the state health ministry clarified that none of the mutations were similar to those found in Britain, Brazil or South Africa
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
Wheat procurement is expected to begin from April 1 in Punjab. (HT File)
others

Wheat procurement: Centre allows Punjab govt option of direct payment or through arhtiyas

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
State’s food and civil supplies department has already implemented public finance management system two years ago and have made payments of two each rabi and kharif crops through the system
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Trader found dead at Ludhiana hotel: 30-year-old NRI held for culpable homicide

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Police say while the victim seems to have died by drug overdose, exact cause will be determined through viscera examination
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
others

ED arrests three brothers for involvement in PDS scam in Maharashtra

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:50 PM IST
According to the agency, the trio has generated about 177 crore by their illegal activities and the agency is looking into the financial irregularities in the ration scam
2 infant died in Coimbatore after being administered vaccines(File photo/ Representative image)
2 infant died in Coimbatore after being administered vaccines(File photo/ Representative image)
india news

Paediatric vaccines sent for tests, says Tamil Nadu govt after 2 infants die

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:27 PM IST
  • Coimbatore's health department said the same batch of vaccine has been administered to 7,000 babies across the district who did not face any problem
Slam Dunk: Defence, defence, defence... combatting the Golden Age of NBA offence

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:14 PM IST
What defensive schemes are used to contain the most gifted, versatile and skilled basketball players in the world? The evolution of professional basketball in the NBA has influenced all aspects of the modern game – so far, the changes seen in player size and offensive schemes have shown how much variation exists between eras
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
india news

A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple's child

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
Charred remains of furniture and other equipment at the Bhandara General Hospital, where a fire broke out, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, on January 9. (File photo)
Charred remains of furniture and other equipment at the Bhandara General Hospital, where a fire broke out, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, on January 9. (File photo)
others

Two nurses booked for criminal negligence for Maharashtra hospital fire

By Surendra P Gangan
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:29 PM IST
The ward had 17 infants admitted to it when the fire broke out. Seven of them were rescued. The two nurses and a paediatrician were earlier terminated for negligence following an inquiry
Faridkot Youth Congress president shot dead

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:51 AM IST
The accused fired 13 shots at Gurlal and he sustained seven bullets, including two at back of his head and five on stomach and chest.
Andheri (in pic), Malad and Dahisar witnessed showers . (Vijay Bate)
Andheri (in pic), Malad and Dahisar witnessed showers . (Vijay Bate)
others

Parts of Mumbai see drizzles, lightning and strong winds

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Several parts of suburban Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witnessed light rainfall and strong winds on Thursday evening, as a trough intensified over western Maharashtra
AAP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke protesting on the highway near Jagraon on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
AAP MLA and deputy leader of opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke protesting on the highway near Jagraon on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Punjab dy oppn leader Manuke, her supporters booked for protesting on counting day

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party leader had alleged discrepancies in counting after the party candidate lost in Jagraon
