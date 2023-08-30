News / Cities / Others / Ahead of Teachers’ Day: SP’s Rashtriya Mahila Sabha felicitates city teachers

Ahead of Teachers’ Day: SP’s Rashtriya Mahila Sabha felicitates city teachers

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 30, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Teachers from a variety of educational institutions across the city, including La Martinière, Jaipuria, Delhi Public School, St. Teresa, as well as government schools, were extended invitations to be acknowledged during the event.

LUCKNOW The Rashtriya Mahila Sabha wing of the Samajwadi Party organized a felicitation event to recognise and honour more than 150 teachers in Lucknow ahead of the Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 5.

Juhi Singh, president of Rashtriya Mahila Sabha, with felicitated teachers and other office bearers of the body. (HT Photo)
“A teacher holds a central role in our society, and we strongly believed in arranging this event to pay tribute to the mentors,” stated Juhi Singh, the president of Rashtriya Mahila Sabha. This marks the inaugural occurrence of such an event by the association to applaud teachers, while also acting as a platform to empower women, she further added.

As a gesture of appreciation, a few teachers also took the stage to express their sentiments, receiving stoles and certificates in recognition.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
