Rat nibbles newborn’s feet and toes; two terminated in MP

A rat allegedly nibbled at a 19-day-old premature baby’s feet and toes at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, prompting authorities to order a probe, suspend a nurse for negligence, and sack two sanitation workers.

“A nurse...has been suspended for negligence of duty and two sanitation workers have been terminated for failing to maintain cleanliness at the hospital,” said the hospital’s superintendent, PS Thakur.

The baby’s mother had gone to feed the new-born when she noticed the baby’s feet and toes were bleeding on Tuesday. “I informed the nursing staff. The nursing staff cleaned the toes and feet and put a bandage on them. A toe of the baby has completely eaten by rats,” said Kishan Dahima, the baby’s father.

Thakur said the baby was being treated for the injuries and his condition is stable now. He added a three-member committee has been formed to probe into the matter.