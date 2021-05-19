Home / Cities / Others / Rat nibbles newborn’s feet and toes; two terminated in MP
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
others

Rat nibbles newborn’s feet and toes; two terminated in MP

The baby’s mother had gone to feed the new-born when she noticed the baby’s feet and toes were bleeding on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:56 PM IST

A rat allegedly nibbled at a 19-day-old premature baby’s feet and toes at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, prompting authorities to order a probe, suspend a nurse for negligence, and sack two sanitation workers.

“A nurse...has been suspended for negligence of duty and two sanitation workers have been terminated for failing to maintain cleanliness at the hospital,” said the hospital’s superintendent, PS Thakur.

Also Read | ‘Corona curfew’ extended in many districts across Madhya Pradesh

The baby’s mother had gone to feed the new-born when she noticed the baby’s feet and toes were bleeding on Tuesday. “I informed the nursing staff. The nursing staff cleaned the toes and feet and put a bandage on them. A toe of the baby has completely eaten by rats,” said Kishan Dahima, the baby’s father.

Thakur said the baby was being treated for the injuries and his condition is stable now. He added a three-member committee has been formed to probe into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.