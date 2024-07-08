Raut offers prayers at KV temple, misses Kashi’s old charm

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the development in the ancient city of Kashi has not been done the way it should have been. “Development in Kashi should have been done by preserving its ancient form, but it was not done,” he said on his visit to Varanasi on Sunday. UPCC chief Ajay Rai welcomes Sanjay Raut. (HT)

Raut offered prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath and met Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai at his residence in Lahurabir. Rai welcomed Raut by presenting him with a bouquet and Angvastram.

According to a statement issued by Varanasi unit Congress spokesperson Nripendra Narayan Singh and Congress leader Shailendra Singh, Raut said that development should have been done by preserving the original identity of Kashi. Its ancient roads, lanes should have been developed with the original identity, but unfortunately, I did not see anything like this today, claimed Raut.

He alleged that those who showed the dream of Kyoto like development in Kashi cheated both Kashi and Maa Ganga. Both Kashi and Ayodhya, ancient spiritual and mythological cities, feel cheated today, said Raut.

“Crores of rupees have been spent in the name of development, but the basic problems here remain the same. Just one single heavy rain has exposed the reality to the whole country. This was just a test. Keep watching and you will see more such thing,” he said.

Several Congress leader,s including district unit president Rajeshwar Patel, Shailendra Singh and others also welcomed Raut.