Read NEP’s fine print, Fadnavis retorts to Stalin’s jibe on Hindi

ByFaisal Malik
Apr 23, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Fadnavis asked Stalin to study the fine print of NEP, adding that while Maharashtra was open to any Indian language as the third language to be taught in schools, why Tamil Nadu was opposed to Hindi

Mumbai: Reacting to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s stand on Hindi as an optional language in the state, on Monday Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin had posted on X: “This is a clear manifestation of his trepidation over the widespread public condemnation against imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.” He continued, “Does the Union government officially endorse his position that no language other than Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra as the third language under National Education Policy (NEP); and if so, will the Union government issue a clear directive to all states affirming that NEP does not require the compulsory teaching of a third language?”

The 44-year-old Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is fast unveiling his idea of governance and one such move has been to shun the use of paper files and go digital. (PTI)
The 44-year-old Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis is fast unveiling his idea of governance and one such move has been to shun the use of paper files and go digital. (PTI)

A day after, Fadnavis sharply reacted to Stalin’s remark, asking him to study the fine print of NEP, adding that while Maharashtra was open to any Indian language as the third language to be taught in schools, why Tamil Nadu was opposed to Hindi.

“Before seeking clarifications from PM Narendra Modi ji, you need a deep understanding of NEP,” Fadnavis wrote on X, linking the post to the education ministry’s website, where details of NEP are available.

He ended the post with a question for Stalin: “The main question is why are you not open to multilingualism and have a problem if someone wants to study in Hindi?”

