Record 5.8 million to participate in Rajiv Gandhi Olympics: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Sports Competition, saying a record 5.8 million people have registered to participate in the games. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the organisation of Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games-2023 will set new records in the direction of sports promotion. (HT Photo)

“There is no dearth of sports talents in the state. People just need to be provided opportunities and atmosphere as well as government incentives to hone their skills,” Gehlot said while inaugurating the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics-2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He administered an oath to the participants to play with sportsmanship and honesty.

He said it is a proud moment for thousands of sportspersons to show their talent in the field simultaneously in the gram panchayats and urban wards of each district of the state. “All of us together have created a sports history in the country. In the direction of sports promotion, the organisation of Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games-2023 will set new records. These games will now be organised annually,” Gehlot said.

The chief minister said that Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games were organised last year to create sports atmosphere on a large scale in the state. In this, about three million players of every category and age had registered. “The number reaching 5.85 million this time is a record,” he said.

Gehlot said the government has decided to encourage the youth to take to sports. “The importance of sports in life cannot be denied. Sports teaches us quick decision making, foresight, will to win and to play the game with sportsman spirit. It enhances personality.”

Referring to important schemes of the state government, Gehlot said Rajasthan has made a lot of progress in the education and health sectors.

“The state government has left no stone unturned in the promotion of sports and sportspersons. All possible efforts have been made including out-of-turn government jobs, reservation in jobs, manifold increase in prize money, development of sports grounds,” he said. “Now the discussions about Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games and Rajasthan’s sports policies in other states show our vision and success towards sports.”

The chief minister said that this year’s budget was dedicated to the youth and yuth-centric schemes were implemented. He called upon the youth to study the schemes and take maximum benefits. Many provisions have been made including free preparation for competitive exams under Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Scheme, education abroad to 500 promising students under Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence, and organization of 100 job fairs. “Our vision is 2030, we will stand among the leading states of the country with all-round development.”

Gehlot felicitated boxer Khushi Poonia, wrestler Ashwini Vishnoi, kabaddi player Jai Bhagwan, athlete Neeraj Baloda, shooting baller Muskan Kathed and Shireen Khan for their sports achievements. During this, the chief minister inaugurated the 8-lane international swimming pool prepared after renovation in the stadium.

Minister of state for youth affairs and sports Ashok Chandna said that the sports promotion thinking and programmes of the state government have changed the history of sports in the state. “Government jobs have been given to 1,500 players under out-of- turn policy. This has increased the faith of the youth towards sports,” he said. “It is the result of sports promotion that Rajasthan stood fourth in Khelo India this year.”

Officials said that 7-7 sports events are to be held in the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games to be held from August 5 to September 18. In rural olympics, kabaddi (boys/girls category), shooting ball (boys category), tennis ball cricket (boys/girls category), kho-kho (girls category), volleyball (boys/girls category), Football (boys/girls), and tug of war (girls category) will be held.

In urban olympics, kabaddi (boys/girls category), tennis ball cricket (boys/girls category), kho-kho (girls category), volley ball (boys/girls), athletics (100m, 200m and 400m), football (boys/category), basketball (boys/girls category) will be held.

Out of 5.85 million players who have registered for these games, 4.61 million registrations have been done in rural sports and 1.23 million in urban sports. These games have started simultaneously in 11,252 panchayats and 535 municipal bodies.

The state government has sanctioned a budget of ₹130 crore for these games.