Recruitment to UP govt secondary schools: 435 teachers await posting orders 14 months after selection

PRAYAGRAJ UPPSC headquarters (File)

Even 14 months after being selected for government-run secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh, 435 teachers, including 413 assistant teachers and another 22 lecturers, have still not received their posting orders in institutions.

The selected candidates have been making rounds of the directorate of education in Prayagraj and the offices of senior officials in the state capital, but all in vain.

The results of 413 candidates selected for eight subjects, including Hindi, English, Social Science, Arts, Science, Mathematics, Music, and Computer Science, from the remaining merit list in the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) Recruitment Examination-2018, and that of 22 lecturers through the Recruitment Examination-2022 for government secondary schools, were both declared by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on June 28, 2023.

The records of the selected candidates for the posts of assistant teachers and lecturers were verified from July 17 to 25 at the commission premises, and after that, the files of all the candidates were sent to the directorate of secondary education by the end of September 2023.

The proposal for the online posting of these selected teachers was sent to the state government by the directorate of secondary education, but it has not been approved to date, officials concede.

Additional education director (government), Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, said, “The proposal for the online posting of teachers selected from the remaining merit list is under consideration by the state government. The selected teachers will be posted to the institutions soon.”

“We went to Lucknow in July 2024 and met senior officials in this regard. We were assured that we would get our postings by the end of August, but to no avail,” shared an aspirant who has been waiting for the posting order.

Upset over the delay, the candidates say that if they are not posted soon, they will be forced to hold a protest and go on a hunger strike at the camp office of the directorate of secondary education, Lucknow.