Regional parties will form front to counter BJP, say Opposition leaders at INLD Jind rally

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party on Saturday organised the ‘Samman Diwas Samaroh’ in its erstwhile stronghold Jind to mark the 108th birth anniversary of late Devi Lal.

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi and senior BJP leader Birender Singh marked their presence along with INLD supreme Om Prakash Chautala.

However, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary, former PM HD Devegowda, former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav skipped the meeting, which turned out to be a jolt to Chautala’s plan to announce a third front of non-Congress and non-BJP parties on Devi Lal’s anniversary.

The rally saw the Opposition leaders attacking the Modi government over three farm laws and accused it of doing ‘divisive’ politics. The Opposition leaders stressed on forming a front of the regional parties to bring change in the national politics.

Former Haryana CM and INLD patriarch OP Chautala said farmers have been protesting against Centre’s three farm laws for one year but the Union government is reluctant to resolve their grievances.

“Our party is standing by the protesters and the Centre will be forced to repeal these laws. The government has been delaying Ellenabad bypolls due to fear of losing the BJP candidate’s security deposit. If our party is voted to power, we will waive off all loans and give jobs to every youth as per their qualification,” he added.

BJP is lying everyday, says Farooq

Meanwhile, Farooq accused the BJP of “dividing people on caste and religion lines” and alleged that the party has done nothing in J&K after scrapping Article 370 from the erstwhile state.

“I want to salute Haryana as its youths are protecting our borders. People associated with BJP are lying everyday. They had promised to give 50,000 government jobs in J&K but have done nothing in this regard. They talk of Lord Ram. Ram was of everyone irrespective of religion, but BJP is calling him just theirs,” he said.

“Farmers are the backbone of the country but are forced to protest. Government should repeal the three farm laws and bring new laws with farmers’ consent. After BJP came to power, our relations with the neighbouring countries have turned bitter. To ensure peace, we need to keep friendly relations with the neighbours,” he added.

“People of J&K had chosen India instead of going to Pakistan during Partition and we love this country. No one can challenge our patriotism,” Farooq added.

Devi Lal had united the society: Badal

Prakash Singh Badal asked Chautala and KC Tyagi to bring all regional parties on the same platform to fight BJP.

“Regional parties can only understand problems of farmers and the rural population. We should make sure that regional parties form government in all states. Devi Lal had united all sections of society and should follow his path,” he added.

Farmers earning less than labourers, says Tyagi

JDU general secretary KC Tyagi said farmers of the country are in distress and are earning ₹27 per day “which is less than what a labourer earns”.

“It’s time to review yourself in Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar could not attend the rally as the state is facing a flood situation. He has good relations with Devi Lal’s family and was the lone CM in country who made frequent visits to Tihar jail to meet Chautala. This is the time to assess the challenges being faced by people in country. Chautala should bring like-minded people on the same stage,” he added.

BJP’s Birender Singh attends INLD rally

In a surprise move, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh attended Opposition INLD’s rally in Jind.

He was welcomed by INLD leaders with the party’s green turban and he wore it.

In a veiled attack on BJP, Birender urged the gathering to remain cautious of people who are playing divisive politics.

“We need to strengthen our brotherhood and give a befitting reply to those trying to divide us. If Chautala will invite me again next year, I will definitely come,” he added.

Birender said Chautala had sent him an invitation to attend the rally and he came to pay tributes to Devi Lal.

“Only a few people control maximum wealth in the country which forced farmers to protest for their crop rates. Nowadays, no politician can sacrifice their post but Devi Lal had sacrificed the PM’s post. We need a leader like him to lead us through these tough times,” he added.

The senior BJP leader, who had resigned as a Union minister after the BJP fielded his son Brijendra Singh from Hisar parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been criticising his own party after his son was not accommodated in the Union ministry.

Singh has sharpened his attacks against BJP since farmers started protesting against the three farm laws.