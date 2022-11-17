Regularisation of Ludhiana MC employees: Appointment letters of 4 employees issued in two wards, councillor seeks inquiry

After discovering that municipal corporation (MC) issued appointment letters of four same contractual employees in two different wards, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor (ward number 64) Rakesh Prashar has submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu, seeking an inquiry into the matter.

Recently, the civic body had approved the resolution to regularise the jobs of 3,542 contractual employees (sweepers and sewermen) working in the civic body for years— with a condition that councillors will go through the lists properly and action will be taken if any anomalies are found in future.

Prashar, brother of MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi, said appointment letters of four employees deputed in ward number 60, were sent to his ward. When checked, he found that the employees had already received appointment letters from ward number 60.

“I have asked the mayor to inquire into the matter to know if it is a clerical mistake or fake names were put in the list of employees being regularised by the MC. Mayor has assured to inquire the matter,” said Prashar.

Earlier, the MC had also found the names of 88 ‘dead or long absent’ employees in the lists after councillors raised objections over the list and sought an inquiry.

Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu said it could be a clerical error that the appointment letters of same persons were issued in two wards. “But inquiry will still be conducted as the councillor has raised the matter. I have directed the officials to inquire the matter and submit a report, which will also be sent to the councillor,” said Sandhu.