Home / Cities / Others / Regularisation of Ludhiana MC employees: BJP submits memo, seeks increase in age limit

Regularisation of Ludhiana MC employees: BJP submits memo, seeks increase in age limit

others
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:17 AM IST

BJP state vice-president Parveen Bansal said the government has done injustice to hundreds of employees by imposing an age limit on the regularisation of Ludhiana MC employees

BJP leader Parveen Bansal, along with other after BJP wokers, after handing over a memorandum at MC office in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
BJP leader Parveen Bansal, along with other after BJP wokers, after handing over a memorandum at MC office in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seeking regularisation of civic body employees who have been working for the past so many years, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by state vice-president Parveen Bansal, submitted a memorandum at MC commissioner’s Zone-D office on Friday.

Bansal said the age of sanitation workers who are being regularised should be increased from the current 42 years so that about 1,000 employees, who are not being regularised, can also be made permanent.

He said employees who have been working for the past 13 days have been regularised, while those who have been working for the past 13 years were not included in the list. Bansal said the government has done injustice to hundreds of employees by imposing an age limit on the regularisation of MC employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out