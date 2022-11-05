Regularisation of Ludhiana MC employees: BJP submits memo, seeks increase in age limit

Seeking regularisation of civic body employees who have been working for the past so many years, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by state vice-president Parveen Bansal, submitted a memorandum at MC commissioner’s Zone-D office on Friday.

Bansal said the age of sanitation workers who are being regularised should be increased from the current 42 years so that about 1,000 employees, who are not being regularised, can also be made permanent.

He said employees who have been working for the past 13 days have been regularised, while those who have been working for the past 13 years were not included in the list. Bansal said the government has done injustice to hundreds of employees by imposing an age limit on the regularisation of MC employees.