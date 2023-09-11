Relief activities on, rescue measures ready to be dispatched: Relief Commissioner’s Office

LUCKNOW Following several hours of heavy rainfall in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, over 55,000 state residents have been impacted by floods. However, the necessity for emergency rescue operations has not yet arisen, according to Aditi Umrao, project director at the Relief Commissioner’s Office. Meal packets have been distributed to families affected by the floods. (Deepak Gupta)

A total of 19 tehsils spanning 10 districts, encompassing around 173 villages, are grappling with floods, affecting 55,982 people after just one full day of rain across the state. Nevertheless, the relief commissioner affirmed that the department is fully prepared with all relief measures, under the aegis of the Relief Commissioner’s office, and stands ready for deployment should the need arise. “The situation has not reached a point where we’ve had to relocate people due to flood-induced displacement,” added Umrao.

“However, we have identified locations where we can offer shelter, and these shelter facilities are fully operational. We haven’t had to utilise them as yet.” The state has established a total of 23 flood shelters, Umrao added. The State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) teams have been deployed to specific areas and are on high alert in case an emergency or rescue operation becomes necessary.

Umrao further said that meal packets have been distributed to families affected by the floods, and support has been extended to those who have lost family members due to the torrential rains. Additionally, medical camps have been established, vaccinations for stray animals are ongoing, and relief activities are actively underway.