Rescued by forest dept, injured owl handed over to Lucknow zoo

Updated on Nov 21, 2022 09:24 PM IST

After rescuing the bird, the forest department team handed it over to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment.

The forest department was told of the injured bird by city police. (HT Photo)
LUCKNOW: A mottled wood owl -- the common species of large owl found in India -- was rescued by forest department officials at Scooter India crossing in Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar area on Monday. The forest department was told of the injured bird by city police.

Soon after getting information about the injured owl, divisional forest officer Ravi Kumar Singh sent a team -- led by Shaukat Ullah Khan range forest officer of the Sarojini Nagar range -- to rescue it and arrange for its treatment. After rescuing the bird, the forest department team handed it over to the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden for treatment.

At the time of filing this report, the bird was being examined by Dr Utkarsh Shukla and Dr Vijendra -- both veterinarians at the zoo. Notably, the mottled wood owl is endemic to India. Due to its healthy population, the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) has listed this particular owl species as “least concern”.

