Residents bemoan dump on Golf Course Extension Road

Gurugram: Gurugram residents have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the stretch between Nirvana Country and Golf Course Extension Road near the DPS International School, calling it one of the filthiest stretches in the city. Despite repeated assurances from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and political leaders, the road remains littered with construction debris, overflowing sewers, plastic waste, and rampant unchecked dumping. An illegal garbage and C&D waste dump has emerged along Golf Course Extension Road near Nirvana Country in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Daily commuters have also alleged that the waste dumping is growing day by day and there has been no respite for the last one month.

Lt Gen (retd) JK Sharma, a resident of The Hibiscus in Sector 50, expressed his anguish. “It is heartbreaking to see this stretch rot in filth, especially when every day there are newspaper reports of civic action and claims of resolving complaints. No one has been held accountable for the state of affairs—not even after multiple rain-related deaths in the city. This road, once flanked by greenery and even the Banjara Market, is now an open dump yard. It’s a health hazard, a disgrace, and a tragedy in the making,” he said.

Sharma also highlighted the unresponsiveness of officials. “Despite trying to reach civic authorities through available emails and numbers, there has been no reply. It’s as if they have left the residents at the mercy of mismanagement.”

Ambika Yadav, a Sector 55 resident and practicing lawyer, said the stretch is not only an eyesore but a serious health risk. “There’s constant sewage overflow, piles of filth, and the stench is unbearable. The road is nearly unmotorable. Every day is a fight for basic hygiene,” she said.

Local residents believe that despite promises made by leaders, during election campaigns, no visible action has been taken on the ground. They accuse civic officials of colluding with contractors and turning a blind eye to blatant dumping.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner said that they will assign the task and get the stretch cleaned at the earliest. “Unidentified people are dumping waste on the roadside and vacant land. We have already formed teams and will take strict action against the violators,” he said.

Dahiya said they have already impounded 33 vehicles involved in illegal waste dumping and registered cases against them.

Residents have urged the administration to initiate immediate cleanup and set up a monitoring mechanism to prevent further deterioration.