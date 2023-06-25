Ludhiana: Compactor coming up at dumpsite irks villagers

The site selected by the municipal corporation(MC) to install a static compactor in ward no 28 has drawn the ire of the residents who are opposing the construction of a compactor at the temporary dumpsite. Residents of Dhandari Kalan village stage protest on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

The residents of Dhandari Kalan village which falls under ward no 28 said that the site authorities selected the site without consulting them. Teams of MC along with the police force had reached the site to commence the civil work but returned empty-handed as the residents refused to give ground.

The residents said that the site which adjoins the playground, was used to host, the village panchayat meet and is located in front of the cremation ground. They already complain about foul smell, especially during the monsoon and now the authorities are planning to use the site as a waste collection point of the whole ward which is unacceptable.

Sukhwinder Singh, a resident said, “The village has a population of around 3,000 while the ward is inhabited by lakhs of residents including migrant workers, we believe that after the site will be used as a waste collection point our problems will exacerbate further.”

“We have shown numerous sites to the authorities including the parks situated in the focal point which can be used for installing static compactors, but the authorities brought police teams along to subdue us, which is wrong,” he further added.

Another resident, Swaran Singh said that for the last many years, village residents have been living in hell-like conditions. “Residents have been suffering from lack of potable water, choked sewage and poor sanitation and instead of resolving our issues the civic body is turning the temporary site into a permanent waste collection point,” he added.

Balwinder Singh, Executive Engineer who reached the spot on Saturday, said that talks are underway with the residents.