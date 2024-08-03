Residents protest at Badshahpur substation over power outages, discom assures action

Gurugram: A large number of annoyed residents staged a sit-in protest at the entrance of the 66kV substation in Badshahpur on Friday demanding regular power supply in their area, discom officials said on Saturday. Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) officials said that they reached the substation premises at about 10am and left by 1.30pm after authorities assured them that all their issues would be resolved on an urgent basis. (Representational Photo)

They said that the residents were from Vaishnav Enclave in Sector-67A. Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) officials said that they reached the substation premises at about 10am and left by 1.30pm after authorities assured them that all their issues would be resolved on an urgent basis. A written application was taken from them at the spot soon after which ground teams were asked to install an additional 200kVA transformer and power cables in the area to sort out overloading issues resulting in power outages.

The residents alleged that they were facing non-scheduled power outages nearly every day. They also pointed out that despite repeated complaints to senior discom officials, no action was taken in the last three months following which they had to stage a symbolic protest at the substation.

The substation is under the jurisdiction of the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited which handles power transmission of entire Haryana and not just the distribution to consumers.

Residents alleged that the ground level employees of the DHBVN come up with all kinds of reasons which include overloading, technical faults and malfunctioning of various kinds of equipment. They alleged that the engineers and officials did not respond to calls and switched off their phones in cases of long outages.

Sandeep Kumar, executive engineer, Sohna Division in Circle-II, said that they had taken up necessary infrastructure upgrades for the area to resolve the regular outages.

“The area already had two 200kVA transformers but the overloading issue has cropped up due to the increase in the number of power supply connections,” he said.

Kumar said that on Saturday, work began to install a third 200kVA transformer for the area to mitigate the overloading issue causing all the outages.

“We had assured the residents at the substation premises on Friday that their issues will be resolved urgently. Additional power lines will also be laid with the transformer to distribute the load,” he added.