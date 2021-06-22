Home / Cities / Others / Restoration of Shahnajaf finally Imambada begins
Restoration of Shahnajaf finally Imambada begins

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:38 PM IST

LUCKNOW: The restoration of Shahnajaf Imambada in the city has finally started.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the construction agency, said the restoration and strengthening work would be completed within three months.

The Imambada’s restoration is an outcome of the efforts of a city-based heritage activist to save the monument. “The majestic Imambada was lying in a of neglect. Despite being a protected and a well-known structure, the Imambada had fallen victim to the apathy of the officials concerned. Then I approached the ASI, the Imambada’s custodian Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) and district administration, demanding immediate intervention,” said Mohammed Haider, a heritage activist and a lawyer. His letters and correspondence managed to attract the attention of the authorities, including the ASI, which eventually started the restoration work.

ASI officials engaged in the restoration work said that the walls of the Nawabi era structure perhaps got badly damaged following prolonged water seepage. This led to de-plastering, which further affected the artistic designs on the walls.

They said they would first check the water seepage and then start restoration.

Kinshuk Srivastava, additional city magistrate (ACM) II, who called a meeting with ASI officials to discuss the state of the heritage structure, said as per the ASI officials it would take three months to complete the maintenance and repair of the heritage structure.

