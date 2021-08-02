Results for all Engineering courses by Aug 15: SPPU

PUNE The second-semester examination of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is underway and final year students are now demanding that results be declared early.

The SPPU examination department has started declaring results of engineering final-year students, as well as other streams, on priority, in order to allow students to take admissions to PG courses elsewhere. So far, 22,000 engineering results have been declared and all results would be declared by August 15.

“The engineering examination started from July 12 of all streams and results of final-year engineering students are being declared by the university. We will be declaring results of all the engineering subjects by August 15. There are a total of 12 different streams and we have decided that results of final-year students would be declared on priority,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of the board of examination and evaluation.

“Accordingly, we have declared results of over 22,000 students from engineering final year. Also we will be declaring results of bachelor of pharmacy, bachelor of architecture, and bachelor of business administration early, as most of these students take further post-graduation admissions abroad. The results will be declared this week and students can check their results through their login IDs,” he added.

A total of 660,000 students are appearing for 4,200 different subjects for various courses under SPPU in this second-semester examination. The results are declared within 48 hours of the student appearing for the exam. These examinations are held online for students. The exam is of 50 marks with multiple-choice questions (MCQ). University’s own SPPU Edutech Foundation is conducting this exam.

While students are happy with the results being declared, Mandar Hiren, a B-Tech student said, “I have applied for my post-graduation course to an American university and for that I need my results immediately. If results are given early my further admission process would be done smoothly.”

Symbiosis Institute of Geoinformatics wins award

The Symbiosis Institute of Geoinformatics, Pune, received the ESRI India user award for 2021, presented to recognise exemplary applications of GIS technology. This year’s other winners included National Water Informatics Centre (NWIC), Punjab Police, Varanasi Smart City Ltd, Government of Meghalaya, and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. These awards were given at the ESRI India User conference 2021, a two-day virtual user conference held between July 28-29.

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, ESRI India, said that GIS technology has played a key role in the growth of economies across the world. “With the rising adoption of GIS in India, we are beginning to see its impact on Indian economy as well. GIS technology is playing big role towards achieving India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy,” Kumar said.