Retired IVRI scientist falls victim to cyber fraud, loses 1.29 crore

: A recently retired scientist from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly was swindled out of ₹1.29 crore by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers. The victim said he was initially suspicious, but the WhatsApp display picture of the number showed an official police logo (For representation only)

The victim, a senior researcher originally from West Bengal, fell victim to a well-coordinated scam involving fake identities and fear tactics. Shaken by the incident, he initially did not inform even his family or friends and failed to respond transparently even when questioned by his bank. A complaint was registered at the cyber crime police station a week after the fraud.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who is handling the case, confirmed the registration of the complaint and said efforts are underway to trace the accused and freeze the accounts involved in the fraud.

According to the complaint, the retired scientist, who had been residing in government accommodation on the IVRI campus with his family, received a WhatsApp call on June 17. The caller identified himself as an officer from Bengaluru City Police and claimed that the scientist’s Aadhaar card had been used to fraudulently obtain SIM cards involved in serious crimes, including human trafficking and employment scams.

The victim said he was initially suspicious, but the WhatsApp display picture of the number showed an official police logo, lending an air of authenticity to the call. The caller claimed that a man named Sadakat Khan had been arrested and had disclosed the scientist’s name during interrogation, adding to the fear.

The impersonator then asked the scientist to contact another number, claiming it belonged to well-known CBI officer Daya Nayak. When the victim called that number, another fraudster, posing as Nayak, pressured him further by alleging that illegal funds had been deposited in his bank accounts. In order to verify which part of the funds were legal and which were not, the victim was told to transfer the entire balance of his bank accounts into a “safe” government account. He was falsely assured that the amount would be returned after verification.

Under pressure and fearing criminal charges, the scientist complied and transferred a staggering ₹1.29 crore.

Despite the enormity of the transaction, he did not share his experience with anyone — not even his family. It was only after persistent questioning from the bank manager that he began to reconsider his silence. He finally filed a complaint nearly a week later at the cyber crime police station.

This case adds to the growing list of high-value cyber frauds where scammers impersonate government officials to extort money through fear and deception.