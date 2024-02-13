Retrieve multiple ID cards issued to voters: Meghalaya election body to officials

The Meghalaya election department on Monday issued an urgent advisory directing all block level officers (BLOs) to retrieve multiple electoral photo identity cards (EPIC) issued to the same voter. The action comes two days after HT had flagged off the same in its report. (HT file photo)

“All Booth Level Officers are hereby directed to immediately ascertain as to the number of duplicate EPICs received by the applicants within your respective Polling Stations. If any applicant found to have received more than 1 (one) EPIC in his/her name, the same is to be retrieved immediately and Form-7 is to be duly filled and signed by the applicant for necessary deletion,” read a notification issued by the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner (Election).

“Action taken report is to be submitted by all Booth Level Officers as per the Formats I & II annexed within 2 (two) days from the date of issue of this order”, it added.

The order dated 12 February 2024 marked the order ‘Matter most urgent’.

Two days ago, HT had reported that several voters have been receiving multiple EPICs as part of the electoral process which commenced on account of National Voters Day on 25 January 2024.

While some have received two, there are known instances when either a fresh voter, or an enrolled one making a correction or alteration, has received their EPICs in triple, some even quadruple.

Among such cards being issued to a voter, some have different electoral numbers.