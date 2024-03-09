Revamping of Azad park on cards under Swadesh Darshan Scheme

Centrally located Chandrashekhar Azad park, the lungs of the city, will soon have added attractions for visitors, including children. Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tourism Ministry will soon develop and beautify the park. Chandrashekhar Azad park in Prayagraj. (HT File)

The beautification will be carried out under phase-1 of the scheme.

A budget of ₹13 crore has been approved for the works. Officials said with an objective of promoting tourism and beautification, Victoria Memorial will be equipped with facade lighting, and beautification of Kalpvriksh will also be undertaken.

Moreover, a play area for children, cafeteria and other such works will be completed under the project which has been titled ‘kahaniyo ka sheher’ .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the project online recently. It is worth mentioning that under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, Ministry of Tourism has selected cities across the country for promotion of tourism.

Azad Park was beautified and re-developed in 2016- 17 during which jogging track was made. The unused areas of the park were beautified and benches were installed. A separate area for children with swings was made while the pond in the park was cleaned and revamped. The development works increased the number of visitors to the park.

However, in recent years, the pond dried up while the jogging track was also damaged at several places.