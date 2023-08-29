Now, Parmarth Niketan to develop & manage Triveni Pushp

PRAYAGRAJ Triveni Pushp, the captivating attraction nestled along the banks of the Yamuna River at Arail in Naini, is poised for a comprehensive revamp, aiming to establish itself as an irresistible destination for tourists. Triveni Pushp (HT Photo)

Officials have announced that Swami Shukdevanand Trust Parmarth Niketan, an organisation based in Rishikesh, has secured a lease to oversee the development of Triveni Pushp into a prominent tourist hub.

This organisation is entrusted with the responsibility of managing the tourist site for a duration of 30 years. The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has granted a 30-year lease to the organisation’s president, Swami Chidanand Saraswati.

According to the terms of the agreement, the organisation will provide an annual fee of ₹81 lakh to the PDA. Furthermore, if the organisation effectively manages the site, the lease can be extended for an additional 10 years.

“The Swami Shukdevanand Trust, led by its chairman Swami Chidanand Saraswati, will soon complete the necessary formalities to take possession of the land. This decision not only promises to boost the revenue of the PDA but also to breathe new life into this significant site,” stated Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman of the PDA.

Spanning an expanse of 16 bighas, Triveni Pushp is already a favoured destination for tourists. It boasts an impressive tower architecture, visible in the southeast direction from the confluence of Triveni Sangam, and is encompassed by 12 well-maintained lawns.

Serving as a viewpoint, Triveni Pushp captivates visitors and garners attention from national and international delegations, travellers, and pilgrims, particularly during the Kumbh festival in 2019. Notably, the site features models of various mythological figures and religious replicas, including the Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple, Badrinath Temple, and Kedarnath Temple.

In the lead-up to the Kumbh festival of 2019, the PDA had aimed to develop Triveni Pushp into a notable tourist destination. However, progress in that direction was hindered, eventually leading to the decision to lease the site. The tender for this lease was issued in July 2023.

According to PDA officials, other bidders for the lease included the Swami Shukdevanand Trust, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s organisation Vyakti Vikas Kendra, and Prayagraj’s Lallu Ji & Sons. The Swami Shukdevanand Trust secured the lease with the highest bid of ₹81 lakh annually, while Vyakti Vikas Kendra proposed ₹63 lakh and Lallu Ji & Sons offered ₹36.53 lakh per year.

In anticipation of Mahakumbh 2025, plans are underway to establish hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and symbolic representations of ancient temples at Triveni Pushp, as revealed by officials.

