Bihar government has decided to install GPS in the vehicles of revenue officials working in the land and revenue department to ensure transparency in the functioning of the department at grassroots level. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who holds the charge of the minister of Revenue and Land Reforms, issued such directions while holding a Janata Darbar at Saharsa on Wednesday. Revenue staff bikes to be equipped with GPS to ensure transparency, monitoring: Bihar Dy CM

The minister looked upset after he found most of the land related disputes were due to the apathetic and lackadaisical attitude of the government staff working in blocks.

“Equip all the bikes and vehicles of revenue officials working in the department with Global Positioning System (GPS) so that their work can be tracked and monitored,” the minister, visibly angry with the style of functioning of the staff, said.

Talking about the reports related to manipulations in the land records lying in the record rooms, he said, “We all are rectifying them and soon, the system will be on the right track.” He said, “We are thinking of taking assistance from retired officials besides the experienced locals to streamline the department.”

The minister encountered hordes of grievances at Saharsa and heard most of them properly while giving deadlines to the officials to address them. “We are here not only to hear your grievances but also address them,” he said while exhorting the common people to cooperate with the government to make a peaceful Bihar. He admitted that most of the problems originated from land disputes. “Once we succeed in addressing the land related problems, we will have a prosperous society and state,” he claimed.

The land disputes related to mutation, grabbing of land by land mafia, selling of government land and others and directed the police to identify land mafia active in the district.

Meanwhile, the people from all sections of society have hailed the initiative of the government in resolving the land disputes. “This is indeed a good initiative and we hope this will ensure justice to the poor people who have been running from pillar to post with their land disputes for a long time,” Saharsa-based social activist Amit Anand said, hoping “The district and block- level officials will be more accountable to the people with such initiatives of the government.” He declared the Janata Darbar different from those held earlier.

The deputy chief minister was accompanied by principal secretary C K Anil, secretary Gopal Meena, commissioner Rajesh Kumar and others. All officers of the land and revenue department were present.