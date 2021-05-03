Rewari, Hisar deaths: Probe panels yet to submit reports

A week after nine Covid patients - four in Rewari and five in Hisar - succumbed after the oxygen supply at two private hospitals where they were undergoing treatment allegedly ran out, the magisterial-level inquiry committees set up to look into these deaths are yet to submits reports despite the 48-hour deadline to do so.

On April 25, four people, including three residents of Rewari and a 48-year-old Delhi resident, had allegedly died because of low pressure of oxygen at Virat Hospital, Rewari.

The next day, five Covid patients, including a 26-year-old man, two men over the age of 40 and two over 60 years of age succumbed after the oxygen supply at a private hospital, Soni Burns Hospital in Hisar allegedly ran out. Three of them hailed from Hisar, and one each from Delhi and Punjab.

Mahendergarh deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar, who has additional charge of Rewari DC, had set up a committee under the supervision of Rewari ADC Rahul Hooda to investigate the case in which four people died at Virat Hospital and submit a report within 48 hours.

Hisar DC Priyanka Soni had formed a medical negligence board to analyse the reasons behind five deaths that occurred at Soni Burns Hospital.

The authorities of both hospitals blamed Rewari and Hisar district administrations for the incidents saying that they had intimidated the officials about shortage of oxygen supply but they failed to provide oxygen.

Rewari DC Yashendra Singh, who has just returned after completing his training, said the inquiry report has been delayed because ADC Rahul Hooda, who was supervising the committee had tested positive for Covid and is in home isolation.

“Inquiry will be initiated once Rahul joins work. Statements of hospital managements and doctors who were on duty at the time of the incident and district health officials will be recorded. The report is likely to be delayed by a week more,” the Rewari DC said.

The Hisar DC said district health officials appeared before the medical negligence board and their statements have been recorded.

“We have sought information from Dr Rajat Soni, head of the private hospital, to submit his reply on five deaths. He provided some information and we have sought more details from him. As he tested positive for Covid, we have asked him to appear before the board through an online medium. we are hoping that the board will submit its report within next two to three days after recording Soni’s statement ,” the DC added.