Rhino census in Dudhwa to start soon
Amid ongoing estimation of tiger, elephant and ungulate (hoofed animal) population, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) has now geared up to start the count of one-horned rhinos in the protected area.
The counting of one-horned rhinos in Dudhwa is to start in the next few days.
According to the last count, held over a couple of years back, Dudhwa has 42 one-horned rhinos.
Among these, 38 rhinos are populated in rhino rehabilitation area (RRA) Phase 1 at Kakarha Tal in Sonaripur range and four in RRA 2 in Belrayan range.
Rhino population will be estimated by field staff through elephant patrolling, said Sanjay Kumar Pathak, field director, DTR.
He added “apart from counting, samples of rhino skates (droppings) will also be collected for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis to study the gene diversity among them and their behaviour.”
Pathak said, “The estimation of the tiger population through camera trap in block one including Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Kishanpur, Bhira and Mailani ranges of Dudhwa buffer zone, Gola and Mailani ranges of south Kheri forest division has concluded and data compilation work is in progress. It will be forwarded to the Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) for further analysis and ascertaining the number of tigers.
“The estimation work in areas of the remaining block including Dudhwa, rest of buffer zone and Katarniaghat is still on with around 1,300 cameras and it is expected to end by April 20.
“The number of elephants in Dudhwa has also been estimated simultaneously this year,” said Pathak.
Interestingly, Dudhwa, on its own, has no native population of wild elephants barring the domestic elephants kept in Dudhwa for patrolling, man-animal conflict handling, tourism and other park-related activities.
However, for decades, migratory elephants from neighbouring Nepal have been visiting Dudhwa and its buffer zone through Katarniaghat and for the past several years, they have established Dudhwa as their home.
“At present, around 149 wild tuskers are estimated to have stayed in Dudhwa,” Pathak said.
“In view of the prolonged stay of wild elephants, a decision to carry out DNA analysis of the wild elephants through their droppings, has been taken,” Pathak said, adding “dropping samples of 72 wild elephants have been collected to be sent to WII for DNA analysis for comprehensive study.”
- Deo Kant Pandey
BKU holds protest against police action on farmers
The (Ekta Ugrahan) on Friday staged a protest near Muktsar district administrative complex against the alleged use of force by the police on protesting farmers on March 28. Union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan pressed for compensation for cotton crop damaged due to pink bollworm attack and action against the Muktsar deputy commissioner for ordering an alleged lathi-charge on farmers at Lambi village in Muktsar.
Punjab government misleading people of Chandigarh: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so. The chief minister said Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in 1966. There is a provision in this Act that 60% of the employees of the Chandigarh administration will be from Punjab and 40% from Haryana.
Mann says Centre indulging in vendetta politics
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of indulging in vendetta politics in states like Punjab, Delhi and West Bengal where its leadership has miserably failed to get people's mandate. He said that step-motherly treatment was being meted out by the Centre to Punjab.
Procurement begins in Haryana mandis amid poor arrival of wheat
Procurement of wheat began in Haryana mandis on Friday but the arrival of wheat remained poor. And most wheat that arrived in the mandis could not be procured on the first day due to higher moisture content. Procurement could not be started in the mandis of Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and some other districts. According to arhtiyas, farmers said harvesting is delayed by a week and the arrival will pick pace by next week.
Ramila during Chaitra Navratri in Sangam city
For the first time, Prayagraj citizens are watching and enjoying Ramlila during the auspicious nine days of Chaitra Navratri. This is the traditional Ramlila, in which dialogues are actually delivered by actors and not lip-synced to pre-recorded dialogues. The Ramlila began in a grand procession of Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi from Bharadwaj Ashram on Friday. Following this, Ravan's birth was depicted. Ramlila will now be held every day from 7pm to 10.30 pm.
