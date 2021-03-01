IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Rising air pollution led to 41,090 deaths in Punjab in 2019: Report
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
others

Rising air pollution led to 41,090 deaths in Punjab in 2019: Report

The report, which was released on Saturday, stated that 1.67 million Indians died due to air pollution in 2019 as per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 on health and economic impact of air pollution in the states of India.
READ FULL STORY
By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:51 PM IST

Punjab reported as many as 41,090 deaths attributable to air pollution, which is 18.8% of the total fatalities, in 2019, revealed the Down to Earth and Centre for Science and Environment’s annual report titled “State of India’s Environment 2021”.

The report, which was released on Saturday, stated that 1.67 million Indians died due to air pollution in 2019 as per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 on health and economic impact of air pollution in the states of India. Half of these deaths were in just five states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

In Punjab, 1,148 million US dollars (1.49% state GDP) economic loss was ascribed to air pollution. “As many as 34,119 deaths (19% of total deaths) were attributable to air pollution range in Haryana in the year while the state pegged 1,566 million US dollars economic loss due to air pollution,” the report said.

The report mentioned that two Punjab industrial clusters, including Jalandhar and Batala, were among 33 of the 88 clusters of the country where air quality evaluated in 2009 had worsened by 2018. In 2009, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) developed the Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index (CEPI) to identify problematic industrial areas in the country. In the 2009 CEPI study, a total of 88 industrial clusters were identified as polluted industrial areas (PIAS) by CPCB and state PPCB.”

Water pollution up in Ludhiana

The report said that the industrial cluster of Ludhiana was among 45 of total 88 clusters where water pollution had increased. The city scored over 70 (CEPI score out of 100) in 2018, under the critically polluted cluster category, since 2009 in absence of adequate action to reduce the pollution.

“Jalandhar and Batala were among 35 of the 88 industrial clusters between 2009 and 2018 where overall environmental degradation was witnessed in the period. In this category, CEPI score of Jalandhar was around 70 in the year 2009, but it has increased nearer to 80 (out of 100), while Batala scored over 60 in 2009 while it was closer to 70 in 2018,” the report said.

The report underlined that despite environmental concerns, an industrial park was approved in July near the Mattewara forest range and the Sutlej in Ludhiana.

Govt making all efforts: Environment secy

Punjab environment secretary Rahul Tiwari said the Punjab government has been making efforts to curb air pollution. The government has cleared 23 plans to check pollution in the state. The plans are regularly monitored by his office and quarterly by the Punjab chief secretary and NGT panel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
A doctor checking a patient with chest congestion in Patiala. (HT PHOTO)
others

Rising air pollution led to 41,090 deaths in Punjab in 2019: Report

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The report, which was released on Saturday, stated that 1.67 million Indians died due to air pollution in 2019 as per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 on health and economic impact of air pollution in the states of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
The SC order said that all mining activities in these areas will be suspended till statutory provisions for restoration and reclamation are complied with, particularly in cases where pits or quarries have been left abandoned. (HT archive)
others

Haryana seeks SC approval to restart mining in Gurugram, Faridabad Aravallis

By Jayashree Nandi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Restarting mining in the Aravallis, one of the oldest fold mountain ranges, will have massive environmental implications for groundwater recharge, biodiversity and wildlife
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Monday musings: Tragic case of a woman, a minister and the Pune Police

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Maharashtra’s politics surrounding the death by suicide of 23-year-old woman and her association with minister Sanjay Rathod, finally culminated with his resignation on Sunday, a day before Maharashtra’s budget session is to begin
READ FULL STORY
Close
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
Distraught family members of Akash Mehra who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Had suffered bullet injuries on his chest in the Feb 17 attack in Srinagar by militants; was on ventilator support
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a man for Covid-19 test in Jammu (PTI)
others

‘67% health, 59% frontline workers vaccinated in JK’

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Gauba is said to have told officials of all states and union territories to expedite vaccination of priority groups and closely monitor the trajectory of Covid infections to prevent a surge in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (AP)
others

Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces: Farooq Abdullah

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that Congress party was “getting weaker”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad inaugurates 'Sarwari Kasana Hall' at Gujjar Charitable trust in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)
others

Azad heaps praise on PM for remaining connected to his roots

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:19 AM IST
On February 9, the PM had given an emotional farewell speech to Azad when the latter had retired from the Rajya Sabha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
Veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar
others

Had thought of quitting saffron party after being asked to step down for exposing corruption: Shanta

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:04 AM IST
While the common belief was that Shanta Kumar had been removed as Union minister of rural development in 2003 for speaking up against the 2002 Godhra riots and the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, the former’s memoir titled “Nij Path Ka Avichal Panthi” paints a different picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Villagers protest on Fazilka-Abohar road in Fazilka on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
others

Fazilka villagers oppose setting up of distillery, continue to block NH-7

By Vishal Joshi, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:46 AM IST
A complete blockade of the National Highway-7 by villagers in Fazilka in protest against the setting up of a distillery by a politically influential family at Hiran Wali village entered 14th day on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
To get free vaccines at public vaccination centres, citizens can directly visit them between 12pm and 5pm. (HT File)
others

Phase-3 of Covid-19 vax: Mumbai civic body selects 8 centres for Day 1

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
To get the shots at private hospitals, citizens have to register on the Co-WIN app, which will be open from 9am on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
The project will come up near Shivaji Park, Dadar. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra cabinet nod for revised cost of 400cr for Thackeray memorial

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Sunday approved the revised estimate for the construction of proposed memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the 127 buildings that have currently been sealed in Mumbai, S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) houses the highest (18) number of structures. (HT File)
Of the 127 buildings that have currently been sealed in Mumbai, S ward (Bhandup, Powai and Vikhroli) houses the highest (18) number of structures. (HT File)
others

Covid-19: Mumbai civic body asks Bhandup, Powai societies to ban gatherings

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:44 AM IST
According to BMC’s data, S ward, under which Vikhroli, Bhandup and Powai are located, has eight of the 12 active containment zones in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are yet to get clues as to the reason behind the murder of the 70-year-old woman. (Rishikesh Chaudhary/HT Photo)
Police are yet to get clues as to the reason behind the murder of the 70-year-old woman. (Rishikesh Chaudhary/HT Photo)
others

70-year-old woman’s throat slit at her Kalyan apartment

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:21 AM IST
A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by an unknown person who slit her throat late Saturday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Boys playing cricket find body at abandoned factory in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Panic gripped Jugiana in Sahnewal after children playing cricket discovered a man’s mutilated body at an abandoned factory on Sunday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Centre must ensure one standard measure for all packed, non-packed goods

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Last week, an online milk delivery start-up called to say that they are home delivering fresh vegetables and fruits too and as a promotional offer, their customers would be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on the original price ! Of course, there was a catch- the offer would be open for a month, but the discounts would apply only if I validated it with a purchase order for a hamper immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac