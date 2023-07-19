Conjunctivitis strikes, blazes trail from Kanpur to Jhansi

Doctors from Kanpur to Jhansi are seeing a sharp rise in the cases of conjunctivitis, commonly called the pink eye. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The eye infection has been mostly seen in school-going children, and the infection is highly contagious. One child infected an entire family of eight people, said Shalini Mohan, head of ophthalmology, GSVM Medical College, Kanpur.

According to city opthamologists, the cases of conjunctivitis being seen in the past few days are majorly of preseptal cellulitis (infection involving the anterior portion of the eyelids), caused mainly by bacteria, viruses, fungi or helminths (worms).

In view of the rising cases among school children, Kanpur School Welfare Association, a body that works with schools and parents, distributed eye drops recommended by doctors. General secretary of the body, KK Dubey, said that children in almost all schools are in the grip of this infection. The organisation also made the children aware of ways to protect themselves from the infection.

In Jhansi, 55 students at a residential school caught the infection and 12 had to be sent back home due to the severity of the infection.

Dr Jitendra Kumar, ophthalmologist, Jhansi Medical College, said at least 70 patients were coming to the OPD with conjunctivitis, which is highly contagious this time.

Similarly, 61 patients were reported in Kanpur Dehat’s district hospital, and 49 in Jalaun on Wednesday, where doctors said that hundreds were in the grip of this infection.

In the ophthalmology OPD, in the last three days, 59, 65 and 71 patients were diagnosed with conjunctivitis. Three patients were admitted to the LLR Hospital as the infection went deep into the eyes, which were heavily swollen and not opening.

“Doctors are seeing such a severity in conjunctivitis cases for the first time. Such is the contagiousness that the entire family is getting infected quickly,” Dr Mohan said, adding “people must consult the doctors first before using an eye drop.”

Doctors have advised against using steroid-based eye drops, which can cause injury to the eyes.

At private hospitals in Kanpur, patients are reaching in high numbers with redness in both eyes with pain along with a gritty feeling, a discharge that forms a crust and watery eyes.

“We see a rise in infection when there is a change in weather condition,” said Dr Parvez Khan, leading eye doctor.

“Most people recover in a week but need at least four days of isolation from the onset of symptoms,” he said.

