Rising Covid cases in Bengal put Bihar bordering districts on high alert

All Bihar districts bordering West Bengal have been put on high alert following the reports of rising Covid cases in the neighbouring state post Durga Puja.

A few Covid cases were reported from the adjoining districts in Bihar on Tuesday, where infected people of West Bengal are receiving treatment.

“Yes, the cases are coming here from the neighbouring state and we can’t help them. After the Durga Puja, West Bengal has witnessed a sudden surge in Covid cases,” a senior doctor of Kishanganj, requesting anonymity, said.

Kishanganj district magistrate (DM) Dr Aditya Prakash said, “We are on alert and conducting testings of passengers coming from Bengal at both Kishanganj and Thakurganj railway stations, besides Kishanganj Bus Stop, check posts of BSF and SSB and other identified spots on /near the West Bengal border.” There are four active cases in the district and all are outsiders, he added.

Katihar DM Udyan Mishra also said that the administration carried out Covid testing in the whole district. We are keeping watch over all those coming from other states, including West Bengal. Testing at Railway stations on the WB border is mandatory.”

“Over 10,000 people were tested for Covid on Tuesday and no case was reported.”

Katihar is among ten top districts in vaccination drive, where 67.50% people have already been vaccinated for the first dose.”

In Araria, civil surgeon Dr M P Gupta said two confirmed cases of Covid were reported on Tuesday. However, one of them was from Nepal.

In Purnia, no case of Covid-19 has been reported.