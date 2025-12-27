Rituals begin at Ram Mandir to mark second anniversary of consecration

Religious rituals commenced on Saturday at the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya as the Ram Mandir Trust began celebrations to mark the second annual anniversary of the temple’s consecration ceremony, known as Pratishtha Dwadashi, which falls on December 31. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will serve as the chief patron of the event. The original consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla was held on January 22, 2024, on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The rituals are being performed under the guidance of Ram Mandir Trust member Vishwa Prasannateerth, with the participation of 15 Vedic scholars from the Bengaluru Vidyapeeth.

On Saturday, rituals included a havan and the installation of a kavach. A palanquin festival for the deity was also held within the temple complex, followed by mandal puja. Other ceremonies comprised tatva havan, worship of the tatva kalash, Ganpati puja, and an additional havan, Ram Mandir Trust member Vishwa Prasannateerth said.

On Pratishtha Dwadashi, which falls on December 31, the deity will be anointed with panch ras. Fifty-six dishes will be offered to Lord Ram Lalla as bhog, and bhajans will be sung. A dhol festival will also be organised, while discussions are underway for the installation of a gem-studded idol, Vishwa Prasannateerth said. He added that the same religious rituals performed during last year’s anniversary celebrations will be conducted this year as well.

The original consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla was held on January 22, 2024, on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya. According to the Hindu calendar, the first anniversary was observed on January 11, 2025, while the second anniversary falls on December 31, 2025.

All VIP slots at Ram Mandir full till January 1

AYODHYA Ram Mandir is witnessing a surge in devotees ahead of the New Year, with all VIP passes fully booked until January 1, 2026, according to temple trust member Anil Mishra.

Mishra said the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has been rising consistently over the past month. Despite the increased footfall, the darshan system continues to function smoothly.

Devotees using the general darshan route are getting darshan in approximately half an hour, he added.

The temple follows a pass system with a daily limit. Each two-hour slot accommodates 400 passes, all of which are booked through January 1. Aarti passes are also fully booked, Mishra added.