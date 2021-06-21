River erosion leaves Purnia, Katihar villages on edge

Erosion by rivers in northeaster Bihar over the years is threatening the existence of several villages, especially in Purnia and Katihar districts, where rivers Parman, Mahananda and Kankai have devoured vast tracts of arable land and houses.

At Mala Harintol village in Baisi block of Purnia, Parman river is unforgiving. “The river is constantly expanding and will devour our houses as well as the graveyard of our ancestors,” says 45-year-old Shah Alam says, pointing to tracts of land devoured by the river during the last two decades.

Manjur Alam laments the “missing” local MLA Syed Rukunuddin of AIMIM at a time when they were in danger.

At Simalbari in the same block, over 300 houses and a government middle school have already been devoured by the Kankai river and people have started shifting to other places. “Even after devastation, anti-erosion work has not been done here, leading to forced displacement of villagers,” says Shahbaz Alam, a resident.

Mahananda, Das and Bakra rivers have been causing similar erosion.

“We were once big farmers, but river erosion has made us landless,” says Parwez Alam of Mala Harintol village. “We have now been reduced to migrant labourers.”

Shamim Akhtar of Simalbari says the erosion first caused damaged to agricultural land and is now threatening homestead land. “We have already shifted our houses twice and leaving for some other place once again.”

In Katihar district, Amdabad, Pranpur and Kadwa blocks face similar problem, where Mahananda river has caused extensive damage.

Mohammed Wahid, a local social activist, said, “Erosion has led to sharp migration because of shrinking arable land. About 70% to 80% people migrate to other states like Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Kashmir to earn their living.”

“They toil in other provinces and get their houses built with remittances only to be devoured by the rivers,” Wahid says.

Purnia district magistrate (DM) Rahul Kumar said he had visited all the vulnerable spots and has directed the officials concerned to expedite the anti-erosion work.

Meanwhile all the five AIMIM MLAs of Seemanchal have sought a special package for the region. “We are committed to finding a permanent solution to floods and erosion,” said Akhatarul Iman, AIMIM MLA from Amour.