Roadways buses to ease Prayagraj airport-to-mela travel during Mahakumbh 2025

On the proposal of airport authorities, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation officials are preparing to provide buses for ferrying passengers from the airport to the Mela area during the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. A child dressed as Lord Shiva at the bank of Sangam ahead of Mahakumbh (File)

At least 20 buses will be deployed at the airport to transport passengers to their destinations, said airport officials. This bus service will help passengers from overcharging by private taxi and auto drivers and will also reduce traffic on the route.

During the Mahakumbh 2025, a large number of pilgrims are expected to arrive by flight from different parts of the country. Without proper transportation options, they may fall prey to overcharging by private taxi drivers for trips to the Mela area and other locations.

To address the potential problems faced by pilgrims during the Mahakumbh, the airport administration has requested Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand to provide buses for transporting passengers to the Sangam. During a meeting with airport officials, district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal also assured the deployment of buses to carry pilgrims from the airport to Sangam City.

Public relations officer at the airport, Shyam Kartik Singh, said officials have requested the deployment of buses at the airport during the Mahakumbh and even after its conclusion to ferry pilgrims and other passengers. The deployment of buses will offer better facilities and help prevent overcharging by private taxi drivers, he added.

It is worth mentioning that during Kumbh-2019, complaints were received about overcharging by taxi drivers for transporting pilgrims from the airport to the Sangam. Some pilgrims were charged up to ₹2,000 or more by taxi drivers.