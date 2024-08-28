RO/ARO Paper Leak: UPSTF examines documents, records statements at Bishop Johnson Girls Wing

Special Task Force (STF) officials on Wednesday visited Bishop Johnson Girls Wing to investigate the involvement of the school’s former principal, Parul Solomon, in the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) paper leaks, as well as allegations of provident fund embezzlement and other related issues. For Representation Only (File)

The STF officials recorded statements from the school staff and reviewed documents related to various funds, as well as the appointment of room invigilators and the center manager during the RO/ARO examination at the school.

It is noteworthy that Bishop Morris Edgar Dan lodged a complaint with chief minister Yogi Adityanath against Parul Solomon, leading to the investigation being transferred to the STF.

In his complaint, Bishop Morris Edgar Dan claimed that Arpit Vinit Jaswant, who was arrested by the STF in connection with the RO/ARO paper leak case, was appointed as the centre manager at Bishop Johnson Girls Wing by Parul Solomon in violation of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) regulations. Arpit Vinit Jaswant was an employee at Boys High School.

Additionally, on July 2, Parul Solomon was removed from her position as principal of Bishop Johnson Girls Wing. A video that went viral on social media showed Parul Solomon arguing with several individuals, which led to her being forced to step down from her role. Parul later filed an FIR at Colonelganj police station against the bishop and others involved.