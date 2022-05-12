RRB-Allahabad conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC recruitment
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad conducted second stage computer-based test (CBT) of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment on May 9 and 10, said railway officials here on Wednesday.
The test was held for level 6 for total of 7,124 vacancies including 516 seats under RRB-Allahabad and for level 4 in which there were 161 vacancies, they added.
Under RRB-Allahabad’s territorial jurisdiction, the total candidates registered were 18,761 out of which 13,572 candidates appeared for the computer-based test, said chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.
For the first time, Aadhaar based authentication was done for the candidates. The second phase of the test (CBT) was conducted in three shifts, two shifts were held for level 6 on May 9, and one shift was held for level 4 on May 10, he added.
The scheduling was done in such a way that the candidates of one RRB are given same question paper so that there is no need for ‘normalization’.
The level 6 CBT was conducted at 17 centres in nine cities across three states. Overall attendance was about 75.14%, he said.
The level 4 CBT was conducted at 15 centres in eight cities across two states. Overall attendance was about 64.90%.
Special trains were run by North Central Railway to facilitate movement of candidates of the cities in which the test was conducted including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligrah, Agra, Moradabad, Jhansi, Gwalior, Dehradun and Roorkee, said Sharma.
-
Ludhiana: 2.80 lakh kg lahan, 100 litres of illicit liquor recovered in Bet area
Excise teams on Tuesday morning destroyed 2.8 lakh kilograms of lahan and recovered 100 litres of illicit liquor from the Bet area in Ludhiana district. An official spokesperson said that Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam had constituted four teams to carry out the search operation in the Bet area.
-
Ludhiana tragedy: 5-yr-old dies as roof collapses
In a tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy lost the victim Aditya Singh's life after the roof of his house in Tibba's Puneet Nagar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. It took locals at least 30 minutes for the locals to rescue the toddler. Aditya's mother, Maya Devi, said that she along with Aditya and her younger son were sitting under a tree outside their house at around 12.30 pm, as it was hot indoors.
-
Robbers decamp with ₹15 lakh from factory in Ludhiana
Six armed miscreants barged into a clothing factory in Focal Point, Phase 7, in broad daylight on Wednesday and robbed two employees of ₹15 lakh. Pardeep Kumar and Arun Kumar, who work with the accounts department of Fahrenheit Clothing, said that they were distributing salaries to employees from a cabin in the factory and the main gate was bolted from inside. On being informed, the Focal Point police reached the spot and initiated a probe.
-
Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims' kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
-
PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University died under mysterious circumstances at Sumit's rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kotkapura, 31, Sumit Kumar. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months. Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
