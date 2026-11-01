Jodhpur, As many as 80 students have faced disciplinary action following allegations of ragging of first-year medical students at Rajasthan's Barmer Medical College, officials said on Sunday. 15 females among 80 medical students faced anti-ragging disciplinary action in Rajasthan

The alleged incidents included forcing juniors to give introductions, posting objectionable content on social media and using abusive language in WhatsApp chats. There were also allegations that junior students were taken to a room known as the 'White House', where their hair was forcibly cut, they said.

Following an inquiry by the college's anti-ragging committee, action was taken against the students, including 15 females, on Saturday. While 13 students were expelled from the hostel, others were penalised with restrictions on academic, cultural and sports activities for varying durations.

The college administration submitted its inquiry report to the National Health Commission on October 29 after the commission sought a report on the allegations.

College principal Anoop Singh Gurjar said the administration had seized the mobile phones of the students concerned and examined their WhatsApp chats, videos and other digital material.

"The investigation revealed chats in which senior students were demanding introductions from juniors. Objectionable content and abusive language were also found on social media and in WhatsApp conversations. However, no incident of physical assault on junior students came to light," Gurjar said.

The inquiry was initiated after the college administration received complaints of ragging. The anti-ragging committee examined each allegation and interacted with junior students before scrutinising the mobile phones and digital communications of both senior and junior students. The investigation process took around three to four hours, the principal said.

According to the disciplinary orders, six students were expelled from the hostel and barred from academic activities, including lectures, practicals, clinical postings and examinations, for 60 days. They have also been prohibited from participating in cultural and sports activities for a year.

Seven others were expelled from the hostel and barred from academic, cultural and sports activities for 30 days. Another 11 students were removed from the hostel for 30 days, suspended from academic activities for 15 days and prohibited from participating in cultural and sports activities for one year.

Fifty students were issued warnings and barred from academic activities for seven days. They were also prohibited from participating in cultural and sports activities for one year. The college warned that any repeat complaint would invite permanent expulsion from the hostel.

Five other students were issued warnings and told that any further involvement in such activities would lead to their removal from the hostel and suspension from all academic activities. Their parents have been directed to appear before the college administration within three days, failing which expulsion proceedings would be initiated.

Meanwhile, Gurjar denied that junior students had been taken to the 'White House' and had their hair cut there this year. He said the room, located around two to three kilometres from the college campus, had no connection with the current incident.

The room, painted white and popularly known as the 'White House', has figured in allegations that senior students allegedly took first-year students there and forcibly cut their hair.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.