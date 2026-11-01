Dudhwa tourism season opens; Kishanpur tigers steal the show

The 2026-27 tourism season at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) opened on Sunday with Vedic chants and traditional rituals. Tiger spotted in Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary (Sourced)

Palia BJP MLA Romi Sahni, DTR field director and chief conservator of forests (CCF) Dr H Rajamohan, deputy director Jagdish R and other officials attended the opening ceremony.

While waterlogged and damaged tracks prevented jungle safaris in Dudhwa on the opening day, tourists enjoyed rewarding outings at Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary, where several tigers were spotted resting or crossing forest tracks. Visitors captured the sightings on cameras and mobile phones.

DTR officials said the sightings reflected the favourable habitat conditions in the reserve.

The administration has decided against increasing tourism charges this season. Entry fees, safari vehicle charges, guide fees, elephant safari and camera charges will remain unchanged.

Dr Rajamohan said the eight rhinos released from fenced enclosures into open forests last year had emerged as a major tourist attraction, contributing to a 49% increase in tourism revenue last season.

The department plans to release two more rhinos into the wild this season. It is also pursuing a proposal to reintroduce wild water buffaloes in Dudhwa, with the necessary process underway, he said.

Integrated tourism portal launched

The UP government has also launched a revamped integrated wildlife eco-tourism portal, ecotourism.up.gov.in, offering a single platform for safari bookings, tourism rules and information on wildlife destinations across the state.

-Deo Kant Pandey