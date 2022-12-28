2 lakh looted from LIC agent in Prayagraj

Unidentified bike-borne armed miscreants looted ₹2 lakh cash from an LIC agent near a guest house in Allahpur area under Georgetown police station here on Monday night. The miscreants also assaulted and injured the agent when he resisted the loot. The victim was given medical treatment and CCTV footages were being scanned to identify the looters, police said.

According to the police, LIC agent Shailesh Jaiswal aka Tuntu had gone to collect insurance premiums from policy holders in Allahpur locality on Monday. He was returning home in Sohbatiabagh area on his bike at around 11 pm when two bike-borne miscreants waylaid him and tried to snatch his bag containing cash near Kundan Guest house. One of them assaulted Shailesh on his head with pistol butt when he resisted them. Locals rushed to the spot when Shailesh raised an alarm. However, the looters fled on their bike. Georgetown police reached the spot and found some currency notes strewn at the spot.

SHO of Georgetown police station Dhirendra Singh said CCTV footages in the vicinity were being examined to identify looters. Suspects were also being questioned to crack the case, he added.