38 lakh cash seized from crorepati deputy manager of Odisha police

The anti-corruption sleuths of Odisha on Tuesday seized currency notes worth ₹38 lakh from a deputy manager of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited while he was trying to dump part of it in a carton to his neighbour’s roof during the raid, officials said.

Pratap Kumar Samal, deputy manager of the OSPHWC, the government body that constructs residential and non-residential buildings of police personnel, was throwing ₹20 lakh currency notes kept in a carton to his neighbour’s roof in Bhubaneswar’s IRC village when the vigilance officials caught him red-handed. Another ₹18 lakh cash was recovered from his residence, said a senior vigilance official who was part of the raiding team.

Though the vigilance officials could not give a final figure to the total disproportionate assets owned by Samal and his wife, they said he was found to be owning a five-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar valued at ₹3.89 crore among others.

A total of 25 immovable properties, including 5 patches of land and a 4-storeyed building in Bhadrak district, 17 plots and 2 buildings in Bhubaneswar and Khordha were found from his possession. As many as 10 teams of Odisha Vigilance conducted the searches following search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The 53-year-old joined Odisha Police as a junior engineer in 1988 and worked as an estimator till he was promoted to the rank of deputy manager in 2013. He was transferred to Bhubaneswar in 2019.