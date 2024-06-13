RSS chief on four-day visit to Gkp for annual meeting

Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday afternoon to hold the annual meeting of pracharaks and office-bearers of all frontal organisations to discuss current social and national issues. The meeting will be held at Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Chitahua from June 13 to 17. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File)

This meeting is being considered to be significant as over 280 office-bearers of all frontal organisations and pracharaks from Gorakh Prant, Kashi and Awadh Prant and Kanpur Prant would attend it and it would be their first interaction with the RSS chief after the results of the general elections.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the Saraswati Vidya Mandir Chitahua where the RSS chief would stay for four days along with all the pracharaks and office-bearers.

Sah sarkarvahak of RSS Alok Kumar would deliver the keynote address and throw light on the future course of action.

Bhagwat is supposed to leave Gorakhpur on June 17, but the possibility of his visit to Gorakhnath temple to offer prayers cannot be ruled out.

Sources said RSS chief is likely to take feedback regarding 17 seats in East UP on which BJP had faced defeat in recently concluded elections.