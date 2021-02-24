RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge

PUNE After a delay of almost three weeks, the admission process for the Right to Education (RTE) process yes to begin, as of Wednesday.

The schedule for admission also not been made public as of now.

School registration had been postponed till February 17 and as per officials from the Pune Zilla Parishad’s (ZP) education department, there are two-three more schools that still have to register from the district.

Education officials have urged parents to keep the documents for registration ready, as the procedure is expected to begin this week.

Dinkar Temkar, director, school education department and in-charge of RTE for Maharashtra, said that the online portal for RTE admission will be opening soon.

“Registration of schools has been completed now. In a matter of days the online portal will reopen for admissions by parents. Parents should keep all documents handy and ready,” said Temkar.

Moreover, as per the RTE portal, there are 14,721 seats in Pune district, this time for RTE admission.

Sunil Kurhade, the education officer at the ZP, said that there are a few schools that still have to register.

“Once these register, vacant seats will increase up to 16,000 in Pune district,” said Kurhade.

Pune district has the maximum vacancy under RTE in the state.

There has been a series of delays with the admission process due to a delay with the registration of schools.

Mukund Kirdat, city-based education activist and member of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), said that this delay in admission will affect students.

“These children are from economically and financially weaker sections and delay in admission is not good for them. Already they struggle with issues like buying a smartphone for online education. This delay in admission makes them late for the initial classes,” said Kirdat.

“Many schools delay registration due to non-payment of dues, but the child suffers. Moreover, many schools have opted to register for Class One entry, and not for entry at the nursery level. If a child from the weaker sections gets admitted into Class One, they will face more challenges as they are way behind in their studies as compared to other students,” added Kirdat.

RTE status in Pune as of Feb 24

*CityNo of RTE schools No of RTE seats vacant

Ahmednagar4023,013

Kolhapur3453,181

Latur2381,740

Mumbai2905,227

Navi Mumbai 621,236

Pune98414,721

Solapur326 2,217

Total (Maharashtra) 9,430 9,6791

*Source: RTE portal