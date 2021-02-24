IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge
HT Image
HT Image
others

RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge

PUNE After a delay of almost three weeks, the admission process for the Right to Education (RTE) process yes to begin, as of Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:38 PM IST

PUNE After a delay of almost three weeks, the admission process for the Right to Education (RTE) process yes to begin, as of Wednesday.

The schedule for admission also not been made public as of now.

School registration had been postponed till February 17 and as per officials from the Pune Zilla Parishad’s (ZP) education department, there are two-three more schools that still have to register from the district.

Education officials have urged parents to keep the documents for registration ready, as the procedure is expected to begin this week.

Dinkar Temkar, director, school education department and in-charge of RTE for Maharashtra, said that the online portal for RTE admission will be opening soon.

“Registration of schools has been completed now. In a matter of days the online portal will reopen for admissions by parents. Parents should keep all documents handy and ready,” said Temkar.

Moreover, as per the RTE portal, there are 14,721 seats in Pune district, this time for RTE admission.

Sunil Kurhade, the education officer at the ZP, said that there are a few schools that still have to register.

“Once these register, vacant seats will increase up to 16,000 in Pune district,” said Kurhade.

Pune district has the maximum vacancy under RTE in the state.

There has been a series of delays with the admission process due to a delay with the registration of schools.

Mukund Kirdat, city-based education activist and member of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), said that this delay in admission will affect students.

“These children are from economically and financially weaker sections and delay in admission is not good for them. Already they struggle with issues like buying a smartphone for online education. This delay in admission makes them late for the initial classes,” said Kirdat.

“Many schools delay registration due to non-payment of dues, but the child suffers. Moreover, many schools have opted to register for Class One entry, and not for entry at the nursery level. If a child from the weaker sections gets admitted into Class One, they will face more challenges as they are way behind in their studies as compared to other students,” added Kirdat.

RTE status in Pune as of Feb 24

*CityNo of RTE schools No of RTE seats vacant

Ahmednagar4023,013

Kolhapur3453,181

Latur2381,740

Mumbai2905,227

Navi Mumbai 621,236

Pune98414,721

Solapur326 2,217

Total (Maharashtra) 9,430 9,6791

*Source: RTE portal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

RTE admission process to begin in “matter of days”, says the man in charge

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:38 PM IST
PUNE After a delay of almost three weeks, the admission process for the Right to Education (RTE) process yes to begin, as of Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SPPU’s research centre likely to be set up at AIT, Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:09 PM IST
PUNE The Savitraibai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has expressed intension to set up a research centre at the Army Institute of Technology (AIT), Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
others

Sevapuri in PM’s seat being developed as India’s first model block

By Sudhir Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Niti Aayog selected Sevapuri block in the beginning of 2020 to turn it into a model ideal block by ensuring 100% implementation of Central and state government developmental and social welfare schemes in all of its 87 village panchayats
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sutradhara’s tales: A handsome Vishnu statue amongst the ruins reveals Pune’s tryst with the “Golden Age”

By Saili K Palande-Datar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:54 PM IST
PUNE The study of cultural history is based on nature and scope of evidence, either in textual, material or oral form
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Bihar: Man found dead hours after his arrest for murdering his infant daughter

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:57 AM IST
The man was arrested after his wife, who also accused him of domestic violence, lodged a complaint saying he allegedly killed their daughter in an inebriated condition
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Rathod made his public appearance at Pohradevi temple, an important place of worship for the Banjara community, in Washim district. (HT)
Sanjay Rathod made his public appearance at Pohradevi temple, an important place of worship for the Banjara community, in Washim district. (HT)
others

Shiv Sena minister named in suicide case puts up show of strength, irks Maharashtra govt

By Faisal Malik and Pradip Maitra
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Rathod is in controversy after a few audio tapes that went viral following a TikTok star’s suicide. BJP alleged that Rathod was in a relationship with the woman and is responsible for her death
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff of district education office elementary without masks in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Staff of district education office elementary without masks in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana edu dept officials don’t practise what they preach, flout mask norms

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
DEO (elementary) says strict action will be taken against staff members if found violating the norms
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to BMC, of the 11,205 beds in hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment, only 3,329 beds were occupied on February 21. (HT File)
According to BMC, of the 11,205 beds in hospitals dedicated to Covid treatment, only 3,329 beds were occupied on February 21. (HT File)
others

Covid care centres reactivated in all wards in Mumbai

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:23 AM IST
BMC has 336 CCC-1 facilities with a total bed capacity of 46,712. On February 21, 400 of these were occupied
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 1.5 million students appear for the HSC (Class 12) exam, while over 1.7 million students write their SSC exams (Class 10) from the state every year. (HT File)
Around 1.5 million students appear for the HSC (Class 12) exam, while over 1.7 million students write their SSC exams (Class 10) from the state every year. (HT File)
others

Class 10, 12 exams to be held offline: Maharashtra board

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The board’s chairperson Dinkar Patil said that the exact guidelines with respect to the exams will be declared at a later date
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijay Sinh Dudhbhate, public relations officer, MSEDCL (Kalyan), said there was a technical error in the case.
Vijay Sinh Dudhbhate, public relations officer, MSEDCL (Kalyan), said there was a technical error in the case.
others

Maharashtra power firm suspends clerk after teacher gets 80-crore power bill

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Palghar Pratibha Naik, a commerce professor of a Nallasopara college was shocked to know that she had received power bill of 80 crore for consuming 107,785075 units
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal secretary of the local bodies department, AK Sinha with officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Principal secretary of the local bodies department, AK Sinha with officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
others

Decks cleared for shifting dairy units out of Ludhiana city limits

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:16 AM IST
A high-powered committee formed for shifting the dairy units out of the city limits had proposed the name of Gorsian Kadar Baksh village for setting up a dairy complex.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two truck that caught flames in Jagroan on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
The two truck that caught flames in Jagroan on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Driver dead as 2 trucks catch fire after collision in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Eyewitnesses said the trucks collided in an attempt to avoid hitting a car; driver of the other truck fled after incident
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uddhav Thackeray also said that the temperature of all persons visiting Mantralaya should be checked and arrangements must be made for conducting antigen tests of those with symptoms. (HT File)
Uddhav Thackeray also said that the temperature of all persons visiting Mantralaya should be checked and arrangements must be made for conducting antigen tests of those with symptoms. (HT File)
others

Work out two shifts for Mantralaya staffers: Maharashtra CM

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:11 AM IST
He also directed officials to work out how many departments can be given work-from-home facilities to reduce the number of employees visiting Mantralaya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana police personnel distrusting masks to the commuters on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Ludhiana police personnel distrusting masks to the commuters on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

With 81 cases, Ludhiana sees highest single-day spike in 70 days

By HT Correspondents, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:10 AM IST
With 81 fresh cases, Ludhiana recorded its biggest single-day spike in 70 days on Tuesday even as two more persons lost their life to the virus
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are approximately 400,000 hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra. (HT File)
There are approximately 400,000 hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra. (HT File)
others

Another lockdown in Maharashtra will cripple our businesses: Hoteliers

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:01 AM IST
They pointed out that they are already facing losses as they are currently operating with 50% capacity
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac