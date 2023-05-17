‘Docs neglecting trauma centre duty’: MLA writes to CM, demands action

LUCKNOW A ruling party MLA has alleged that the team of doctors, constituted specifically to attend to the serious cases at King George’s Medical University Trauma Centre, is ‘neglecting’ its duty. Notably, the team comprises 36 doctors from 17 specialities. KGMU officials said that the issue will be addressed. (HT Photo)

In a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the MLA has claimed that the doctors appointed in the trauma and emergency medicine department are not attending to trauma patients regularly. The MLA, who has requested anonymity, has asked the CM to deploy doctors from the department at the trauma centre.

When asked about it, KGMU officials said that the issue will be addressed. “We will respond and also take necessary action if a complaint/letter in this regard reaches us,” said vice chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri.

It is worth mentioning that the trauma centre caters to about 350 patients within 24 hours on average. Doctors from different department cater to these patients as per need. Since the doctors from the main departments also conduct OPD, elected surgery, and take part in teaching and research, a new department -- trauma and emergency medicine -- was constituted a few years ago.

As many as 36 doctors from different specialities -- including surgical and medical -- were made part of this department. They were expected to perform rotation duty to ease burden on the doctors, who also have OPD and teaching work. “However, the doctors appointed in new trauma and emergency medicine department are not attending to trauma patients regularly. If this problem is fixed, it will be a major relief for patients,” says the MLA’s letter.

