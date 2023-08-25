Three-day Russian film fest begins in Varanasi

The city witnessed a cinematic adventure of sorts as a three-day Russian Film Festival was inaugurated on Friday. The inaugural ceremony was held in JHV Cinema in the presence of Ashok Tiwari, the mayor of Varanasi. For representation only (HT File Photo)

‘The Adventures Of Huck and Chuck’ became the first film to be screened during festival which will go on till August 27. A family drama, the film has been directed by Aleksandr Kott and stars Andrey Andreev, Yuri Stepanov, Yulia Snigir, Vladimir Vdovichenkov in pivotal roles.

The story of the film revolves around two friendly but mischievous brothers Chuck and Huck, who live with their loving mother and miss their father, who works far in the north. Deciding to meet the upcoming New Year together at all costs, they set off on an exciting journey to the mysterious Blue Mountains.

People flocked to the JHV Cinema to watch the film, which was greeted with thunderous applause.

Other films to be screened

August 26

- My Sweet Monster (1.00 pm)

- My Live On Fast-Forward (7.00 pm)

August 27

- Terrible Dad (1.00 pm)

- Strict Regime Parents 7.00 pm)