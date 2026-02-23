New Delhi, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, which is developing a railway manufacturing unit in 160 acres of area at Kazipet in Telangana, recently completed a successful diesel train trial run on a 13.15 km track to connect the factory to the Indian Railway network. RVNL brings Kazipet coach manufacturing unit to rail network with successful trial of 13 km track

Officials said that the track was laid between the factory and the Kazipet Railway Station so that manufactured coaches can be brought to the station and then delivered to various railway zones and divisions.

"The trial run marks the completion of track connectivity between the RMU complex and the main railway network, formally integrating the facility with the operational system of Indian Railways and signalling the project's transition from construction to operational readiness ahead of commissioning in March," a press note from RVNL said.

It added, "The Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet is being developed as a major rolling stock manufacturing and industrial facility to augment the production capacity of Indian Railways. Spread across 160 acres, the project is being executed by RVNL as the Project Implementation Agency."

Officials said that strategically located at Kazipet, a major junction under South Central Railway on the vital Balharshah–Secunderabad trunk route forming part of the larger Delhi–Chennai corridor, the RMU offers seamless north–south and east–west connectivity, enabling efficient dispatch of finished rolling stock across the country and strengthening the national rolling stock manufacturing ecosystem.

Saleem Ahmad, Chairman & Managing Director, RVNL, said, "The successful trial run and integration of the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet with the main railway network marks a defining milestone in the execution of this project and will strengthen India's railway manufacturing infrastructure."

The press note said that machinery and plant installations in the main shop, paint shop and test shop have been completed and are slated for commissioning by March 2026.

"The RMU has also been designed as a green-rated industrial complex incorporating a 2 MWp rooftop solar plant with grid export capability, four rainwater harvesting ponds of 20 lakh litres each, energy-efficient LED lighting and a modern sewage treatment plant. The use of PEB structures supports faster construction, optimal daylight utilisation, lower maintenance and reduced energy consumption, reinforcing sustainable industrial development at Kazipet," it added.

