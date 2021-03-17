Sachin Vaze used different cars: Thane society residents
The residents of Thane’s Saket Complex, where former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze had been staying for over 20 years, claimed that they always saw the former officer using different cars. His wife and daughter, however, used public transport, claimed the residents.
“I have known Vaze and his family for the past 20 years. His wife and daughter mix well in the society, but he was very reserved. We have seen him using different cars on most occasions. We have seen a Scorpio car too, but are not sure if it is the same SUV involved in the case. However, those cars were never used by his family, as they used public transport,” a society resident said.
The resident said they were shocked to know that the security contractor was abruptly sacked by the chairman and secretary without informing them.
“They had never done this before. Also, they had not informed us about providing the NVR and CCTV footage to the CIU team. They must be under some pressure but we are unaware of so many things. However, we have told the chairman and secretary that if they are right, we will stand by them.”
The chairman and secretary of the society were not available for comment.
