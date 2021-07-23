SAD delegation meets Naidu on governance reforms in PU

Chandigarh A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs, led by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Friday urged vice-president and Panjab University chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu to ensure the unique character of the Punjabi pride was not tinkered with.

The delegation, which comprised former union minister Harsimarat Kaur Badal, Balwinder Singh Bhunder and Naresh Gujaral, also called for withdrawal of all the recommendations made by the high-level committee including disaffiliation of colleges of Punjab by drastically reducing the territorial jurisdiction of the PU.

The delegation also informed the chancellor that the high level committee had been hijacked by anti-Punjab forces, which are seeking to change the very character of the university in the name of governance reforms. It said an effort was afoot to wrest all powers from elected representatives of the alumni and render the office of the vice-chancellor, which will be vested with all powers now, an autocratic institution.

It added that the committee also sought to eliminate Punjabis from the institution by recommending that the Syndicate have only ex-officio and nominated members instead of elected representatives.

“It amounts to humiliating their voice and pushing them out of the national mainstream. Punjabis are deeply disturbed by this conspiracy to submerge their culture into a nameless set of ideas, values and cultural ethos quite alien to this region. This brazen cultural and administrative takeover of PU follows in the series of injustices wreaked on Punjabis including the snatching of the state capital, river waters and Punjabi speaking areas.”

Sukhbir said as per the will and vision of the founders of the University, it was created for the people of Punjab to preserve and promote their academic, intellectual and cultural heritage. He said this ideal had been eroded with anti federal measures seeking to eliminate Punjabis from the running of the varsity. He requested Naidu to take immediate remedial action.