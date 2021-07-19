SAD wants LS to suspend all biz, repeal 3 farm laws

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday sought an adjournment to the listed business of Lok Sabha and discuss the situation issue arising over the enactment of the three farm laws by the House, last year. The monsoon session of Parliament starts tomorrow.

Seeking the adjournment through a motion, to the Lok Sabha speaker, SAD MP from Bathinda Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that these three bills had been “pushed through the House in disregard of the opposition by the stakeholders – farmers, farm labourers and traders”.

She also demanded that the House to include the names of the “martyrs of the farmers movement” and pay them tributes, when the obituaries are read out. “They have laid down their lives in a peaceful, democratic movement fighting for the just cause of the farmers and the farm labourers. The House must express solidarity with the farmers as well as regret the hardships faced and sacrifices made by them. This House must acknowledge their martyrdom,” she added.

“The three farm laws are in brazen violation of the spirit of federalism as envisaged by the founding fathers of the Constitution of the country, as agriculture is a state subject,” she added.

In her letter, Harsimrat pointed to the national outrage against these bills which have since been signed into laws despite opposition by millions of farmers of the country battling severe weather and adverse market conditions just to survive at the subsistence level.

“Several hundred farmers and mazdoors have lost their lives in this struggle against the Central laws. The Central government has refused to show the sensitivity expected of a responsible and democratically elected government. Never in the history of free India has the country witnessed such outrage against a legislation passed by this House,” the letter adds.