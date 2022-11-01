Saints flay Kejriwal’s demand of Hindu deities’ picture on currency notes

The saints’ community across the country has flayed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s demand of having pictures of Hindu deities on the currency notes.

While observing the birth anniversary of the presiding deity of the Panchayati Akhara Niranjani Swami Kartikeya, seers of all the 13 akhadas have condemned the statement made by Delhi chief minister.

During the event, a Sant Sammelan held at Daraganj, the saints condemned the statement of Kejriwal that there should be pictures of Ganesh-Lakshmi on the currency notes.

Mahant Omkar Giri, secretary of Niranjani Akhara, said that due to this, the deities of Sanatan Dharma would be insulted.

Shri Mahant Jamunapuri of Mahanirwani Akhada said, “The right place of our Gods and Goddesses are in the temples. How can someone demand putting the pictures on the currency note? Kejriwal should have demanded putting pictures of Bhagat Singh or Sadar Ballabh Bhai Patel, but Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are our deities and are themselves the embodiments of wealth, it would be wrong to put their pictures on the notes.”

Chief patron of Juna Akhara and secretary Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Hari Giri said, “Such demand from the chief minister of a state and president of a party is totally unacceptable and irresponsible. Is he oblivious of the fact that the currency notes are kept at all places. Such demand is only a political gimmick and nothing else”.

Delhi chief minister has written a letter to Prime Minister a couple of days back requesting him to put pictures of lord Ganesha and goddess on currency notes for economic prosperity of the country.