Sanatan the soul of India, carries message of world peace: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday emphasised the importance of preserving culture and heritage as he described Sanatan as the soul of India and said any challenge to it is intolerable. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, governor Anandiben Patel, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are immersed in the Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/HT )

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Dev Deepawali festival in Varanasi where he also inaugurated the Namo Ghat.

“India is the land of Sanatan. Kashi is its centre. Sanatan carries the message of world peace. Sanatan encompasses all. Sanatan opposes divisive forces,” he said.

“Sanatan is the national duty, the reflection of Indian identity. Sanatan teaches us to be steadfast, united, and strong. In today’s times, given the challenges we face, it is absolutely essential that we have faith in the core spirit of Sanatan. Sanatan is the soul of India, and any challenge to Sanatan is intolerable,” he said.

Dhankhar also remarked, “We must remember that our cultural roots shape both our present and our future, and these roots are crucial for keeping us alive and vibrant.”

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, “Our India is changing. It is changing in unimaginable ways. What was once thought impossible is now happening in the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the dedication of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, the transformation that is taking place has amazed the world. Whether it is water, land, air, or space, India’s achievements are being praised globally. The preservation and creation of our unique cultural heritage, which is over 5000 years old, is truly remarkable.”

On the importance of Swadeshi, Dhankhar said, “Awaken the spirit of Swadeshi within yourself. Swadeshi has been a key part of our independence. Here, look at the Swadeshi lamp, which symbolizes the soil, oil, and cotton of our country. One lamp lighting many others – this is the awakening and spreading of the Swadeshi spirit. Swadeshi awakening is the path to prosperity. The results of this are self-reliance, protection of foreign currency, and the expansion of domestic employment. Every individual can contribute to this.”

Referring to Samajik Samrasta (social harmony) as an integral part of Indian culture, the vice president said, “Samajik Samrasta has always been an essential part of our cultural heritage. In this country, no one has ever thought of invading others. We have absorbed invaders into our culture. Our culture inspires us to move forward together. India is the foundation of social harmony and sends a powerful message to the world. What is the greatest religion of humanity? It is Samajik Samrasta.”

“We may have differences among us, but misunderstandings should be kept to a minimum. When we see some individuals not prioritizing national interests, it creates a challenging atmosphere in the country. To remain vigilant against such an environment, we must remain part of the cultural thread that unites us. I urge you all to maintain harmonious dialogues, stay in touch with your family, and take care of your neighbours wherever you live,” he said.

He extended greetings to people on Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali, Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev and the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

Earlier, chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the vice president by draping a shawl on him and presenting a handmade Namaste Mudra symbol at Namo Ghat.

Many cultural programmes were also presented. After this, people watched a laser show and Ganga Aarti at Chet Singh.

As soon as the sun set, the vice president, his wife Sudip Dhankhar, governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri lit lamps and formally inaugurated the festival of Dev Deepawali.

All the 84 ghats of Kashi, along with the sandy riverbank across the Ganga and major ponds were lit up with lakhs of lamps.

There was also a fireworks display on this occasion.

Dev Deepawali is a popular festival celebrated every year in Varanasi on Kartik Purnima (the full moon day in the Hindu month of Kartik).