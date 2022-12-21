Sangam City gears up for grand Christmas

Markets of Sangam City are decked up for celebrating Christmas. From fancy facemasks and Santa Claus dresses to Christmas trees and toys and decorations of all shapes, sizes and hues are on offer in various markets of the city.

Most churches of the city have already been decked up with colourful lights hanging from the high parapets. With the churches beautifully decorated with multi-coloured lighting, citizens are busy making their ‘last-minute’ shopping for decorations for the Christmas and the house at different stalls that have come up at various busy crossings and markets of the city.

Be it the footpaths of Civil Lines or the main market of Katra and Chowk or even that of several localities, roadside vendors have several items. But what awaits believers on Christmas eve is the serene and solemn midnight service conducted by various churches in the city.

A visit to the local Chowk and Civil Lines market reveals that decorative items along with designer cakes are turning out to be the key attractions for visitors thronging the shops set up in the run up to Christmas.

Toys and greeting cards are also among the most sought-after items among people of different ages visiting the markets for Christmas shopping.

The preparation for Christmas had begun by mid-December itself with people making plans and looking forward to shopping as it is a time of dual celebration, of Christmas and New Year.

Likewise, the bakery shops of the city are also flooded with cake orders with bakeries receiving at least 20-25 calls for special Christmas cakes. What is more interesting is that citizens have been decorating their houses and shops with the help of special designers and even bringing decorative materials.

“For the past fortnight, my bakery has been full of customers as only we bake fruit cakes in front of the customers, the bakers are working till past midnight,” said Mohd Aslam, owner of the popular Bushy Bakery.

“Gone are the days when this festival was confined to the Christian community, as now people from all communities join in the festivities. Be it colourful lighting of churches or the Christmas fairs organised by different organisations, all give a perfect end to the year-end celebrations,” said Kamal Masih, a local Christian.