Sanskrit students to receive scholarship before Dussehra

The students from class 6 to postgraduate studying at 403 aided Sanskrit degree colleges and 570 higher secondary schools will receive their scholarships before Dussehra. Among the 1,07,574 registered students of Sanskrit, 65,517 have applied offline for the scholarships. The verification of their application forms has ben carried out at DIoS level. (Pic for representation)

Officials said that after approval of the application forms of the students by the district level committee, the scholarship will start getting transferred to the bank accounts of students.

All students will receive scholarships till October 12.

It is worth mentioning that with an objective to promote Sanskrit education in the state, the government has announced scholarship for all Sanskrit students. Moreover, the scholarship slabs were also revised by the state government.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions for transferring the scholarship to the bank accounts of students before Dussehra while the second installment of the scholarship will be transferred before the festival of Holi.

Deputy director of education, Sanskrit, Ramagya Kumar said in the districts where the verification work has been completed, the scholarship will start transferring to the bank accounts of students from October 7. By the next week all students will receive the scholarship.

Inspector of Sanskrit Schools, Pawan Kumar Srivastava said a budget of ₹51.17 lakh for Jaunpur, ₹41.29 lakh for Varanasi, ₹29.92 lakh for Prayagraj, ₹35.82 lakh for Ayodhya, ₹17.55 lakh for Mathura and ₹6.66 lakh for Chitrakoot has been issued by the state government.