Sassoon docs save life of tribal child attacked by wild boar in Lavasa

PUNE A 11-year-old tribal resident of Lavasa was severely injured in an attack by a wild boar on May 10.

The child was rushed to the Paediatric Surgery department at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, where after surgery, his life was saved. The child is now recovering and will be discharged soon.

Doctors from the hospital said that the child had incurred deep wounds on his chest.

Dr Minakshi Nalbale-Bhosale, associate professor and head of department of Paediatric Surgery, said that the muscles of the child were stripped apart and his ribs were torn to pieces.

“The lungs were peeking out of the wound. The child was at risk of dying due to broken ribs causing serious lung and heart injuries. In addition, prevention of infection like rabies was a matter of concern. The child needed emergency medication as well as emergency surgery,” said Dr Bhosale.

Dr Bhosale added that the department is planning to publish a report on the case.

“No such cases with serious injuries on the chest have been reported in a child so far,” said Dr Bhosale.

On May 10, the child was successfully operated on by a team of paediatric surgeons led by Dr Nalbale-Bhosale, along with Dr Varsha Soni, Dr Amir Iqbal Ali and Dr Shital Bhaisare. Dr Kirti Kundalwal and team, Dr Sanyogita Naik and Dr Sunita Khade, were the anaesthesiologists.

Dr Malan Parande, Dr Ganesh Jagdale and Dr Ravi Shivshete from the department of Preventive and Social Medicine ensure no rabies-like infection